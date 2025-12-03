Food content on Instagram has gone way beyond fancy cafes and trending dishes. These days, creators love picking up something unexpected and giving us a fresh reaction. And honestly, that is the fun part. India has so many unique fruits and ingredients that half of us have never tasted, even though they have been around forever. So when someone from outside the country tries them for the first time, it instantly grabs attention. That is exactly what happened when Instagram creator @sweetycrafting dropped a video of herself tasting kodbel, aka wood apple, without even knowing what it was. She just looked at it and called it an “exotic fruit.” For people living in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Nepal, it is a very normal fruit sold at local markets, but watching someone experience it with zero context felt refreshing.





The creator's video starts with pure confusion and curiosity. She holds the fruit and says, “I couldn't believe that these plain-looking, strange-smelling balls were actually a rare, exotic fruit.” Then she talks about the desi way of checking ripeness. You do not press it. You do not sniff it politely. You just drop it. From one foot high. If it bounces, she says, “like a young rabbit,” it is unripe. If it stays put, it is ripe.

Next comes the smell test. According to the content creator, if there is a strong smell near the round opening, it is ready to eat. And forget opening it gently. She warns that “you can not handle the fruit with bare hands.” You need a stone surface and something heavy – hammer, rock, whatever works. The woman breaks one open and checks the colour. Pale means unripe. Dark brown means edible. Inside, she finds soft pulp with lots of seeds. The creator calls the seeds crunchy and “slightly slippery.” The flavour reminds her of an overripe apple mixed with tamarind.

Watch the full video below:

Here is how the internet reacted to the fruit-tasting video:





A user wrote, “No way they're calling kodbel ‘strange exotic fruit'.”





Another one added, “It's local fruit in Bangladesh.”





A foodie said, “This is called Wood Apple or Kodhbel (In Bengali). Please use salt sugar chili powder to eat. Then you can get the real taste of it.”





“This ain't how you eat kodbel,” pointed out a person.





What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments below.