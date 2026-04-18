Mustafa Ahmed recently rose to prominence with his performance as Rizwan in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Apart from appearing in the film, Mustafa also worked closely with Ranveer Singh as his fitness trainer, helping the actor undergo a major physical transformation for the role. Over the years, Mustafa has trained several Bollywood actors, including Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, giving him direct insight into how stars balance fitness with food.





In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mustafa spoke about his experiences in the industry and shared candid observations about the eating habits and fitness levels of actors he has worked with. According to him, intense training routines do not necessarily translate into restrictive diets.





Also Read: Rubina Dilaik's Healthy Eating Habits Are All About Homecooked Food: "Mareezon Wala Khaana"

How Ranveer Singh Built His Dhurandhar Physique - And His Love For Nutella

Ranveer Singh, the trainer revealed, relied heavily on both disciplined workouts and a calorie-rich diet to achieve the physicality required for Dhurandhar. Director Aditya Dhar wanted the actor to look raw and intimidating, but without appearing stiff or overly muscular on screen. With a very tight prep window, Ranveer had to gain weight quickly. "Ranveer was only 75-76 kg. On the first day of the shoot, he was 87 kg. We had to eat a lot," Mustafa said.





While the transformation involved a structured diet, Mustafa also joked about Ranveer's well-known love for sweet treats. "When it comes to Nutella, Ranveer Singh can sniff it out. He'll just go and find where the Nutella is," he shared, adding that the actor's enthusiasm for food remained constant even during intense training phases.





Praising Ranveer's work ethic, Mustafa described him as a joy to train. "Ranveer is a treat to train. The world knows about his energy. He enjoys weight training. In his words, 'Sir, loha todte hain.' Two training sessions a day for about four to five weeks-that's how we got Ranveer to look like someone who could rip a person apart with his hands," he said.

'An Absolute Foodie': Mustafa Ahmed On Hrithik Roshan

Speaking about Hrithik Roshan, Mustafa said the actor often surprises people with how much he can eat despite his famously disciplined lifestyle. "All of them are foodies - right from Hrithik Roshan. He can eat!" he said. Recalling one particular instance, Mustafa shared that Hrithik once ate 13-14 ghee-waali chapatis in a single sitting. "He only stopped because the next chapati took time to be brought to him. He's an absolute foodie," Mustafa added, pointing out that Hrithik's appetite is balanced by consistent training.

'Unreal Metabolism': Mustafa Ahmed On Vicky Kaushal

Mustafa also spoke about Vicky Kaushal, whom he was set to train for Ashwatthama, highlighting the actor's unusually high metabolism. "Vicky Kaushal can eat a brick and digest it. I don't know what kind of metabolism he has. It's so difficult to make him put on weight or muscle. He can eat anything and digest it," he said. He also briefly mentioned that Yami Gautam prefers simple fare, enjoying chai and home-cooked meals.





Also Read: 'Haath Se Khane Mein Jo Maza Hai...': Akshay Kumar Reveals His Desi Eating Habits And Favourite Meal

Beyond The Gym: Ranveer Singh's Foodie Side

Away from film sets and demanding training schedules, Ranveer Singh's relationship with food has continued to draw attention. Following the success of Dhurandhar 2, the actor was spotted stepping out with Deepika Padukone for a seafood meal at Mumbai's popular restaurant Maaslli. The outing was kept low-key, with the couple briefly posing with the staff as the restaurant playfully referred to itself as the "Dhurandhar of seafood" on social media. Click here to read more.





A few days later, Ranveer and Deepika were also seen enjoying a simple dosa date at Bandra-based cafe Benne, which is known for its Bengaluru-style benne dosas cooked generously with butter. Photos shared by the cafe showed the couple smiling with staff members, reflecting a quiet, food-focused outing rather than a celebratory one. Click here to read more.





Together, these moments underline what Mustafa Ahmed pointed out - that for stars like Ranveer Singh, indulgent eating and elite fitness often go hand in hand, supported by discipline, rigorous training and carefully planned routines rather than restriction alone.