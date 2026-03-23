Fresh off the success of Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh seems to be celebrating in the most Mumbai way possible. The actor dropped in at a much-loved seafood spot along with his wife, Deepika Padukone. The couple was spotted at Maaslli, a restaurant in Mumbai known for its coastal fare.





Photos doing the rounds on X show the duo posing with the restaurant staff, all smiles, keeping things relaxed and low-key.

For fans, though, this outing felt a little more special. Deepika had been noticeably absent from the Dhurandhar 2 screening. So, seeing the two together again, this time over food, has only added to the excitement.





Also Read: Watch: Chef Vikas Khanna Treats Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone To Unique Modaks In New York





One user wrote, “#DeepVeer out on a lunch date clicked with the staff. GSB style food.” Here GSB stands for Gaud Saraswat Brahmins, a Hindu Brahmin community.

Maaslli added fuel to the moment with a post of its own, sharing a short clip and calling itself the “Dhurandhar of seafood.” The timing, clearly, wasn't lost on anyone. The short clip shared by the restaurant shows Ranveer and Deepika stepping out after lunch. While Deepika is dressed in blue jeans and a white oversized T-shirt, Ranveer kept it casual in a blue T-shirt, light-coloured trousers and a cap.





Watch the clip here:

One user commented, “Dhurandhar at the dhurandhar of seafood restaurants in Mumbai.”





While the couple kept their order under wraps, that hasn't stopped the internet from guessing the menu. One user was convinced that Ranveer and Deepika might have ordered “sukkha bangda,” paired with a crispy javla fry. The user even added that the couple might have packed some “sukhi machhi” to take home.





Also Read: Proof That Birthday Girl Deepika Padukone Is the Ultimate Dessert Lover





Maaslli, with branches in Worli and Kemp's Corner, is known for serving dishes that feel straight out of a coastal kitchen.





Whether it was a quiet celebration for the success of Dhurandhar 2 or just a well-deserved indulgence, one thing is clear, when in Mumbai, even Bollywood's biggest stars don't mind rolling up their sleeves for some seriously good seafood.





Meanwhile, Dhurandar 2 continues its dream run at the box office. Within just a few days, it is already inching towards the Rs 800-crore mark globally, highlighting the scale of its success.