Ananya Panday is one of the most active celebrities on social media. We often see her uploading stories and posts featuring her daily life, shoot days, food activities and more - most of which are quite interesting to watch. But it seems, one of her recent posts didn't go well on Instagram. And as a result, it went viral and turned into meme and joke for many. It all started when Ananya uploaded stories on Instagram featuring her partying with Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and others. In one such picture, we could see Ananya posing with Janhvi, Shanaya and Orhan Awatramani. The 'Gehraiyaan' star had a cocktail (martini) glass in hand; but to everyone's surprise, the glass had 'aloo bhujia' in it. You heard us!





Now, in no time, the photo went all over social media, leaving people utterly confused. And as a result, they initiated conversation on a Reddit Thread - they wondered if the picture was photoshopped or she was actually having 'aloo bhujia' in cocktail glass?! Let's take a look at the picture:





Look into the image closely, you too will notice something different about the glass in Ananya's hand (it seemed all blurry).





"Really thought she is holding a bowl of aloo bhujia," read a comment on Reddit thread. Another person wrote, "Fancy people! Eating bhujiya in a cocktail glass (Fancy log hai, bhujiya bhi iss glass mein khate hai."





A comment read, "Zoom in. They've badly photoshopped alcohol into bhujia." Another person wrote, "Please call me to such aloo bhujia parties (Yesss. Mujhe bhi koi aloo bhujia party mein bulao)."





What are your thoughts on Ananya's 'aloo bhujia' story? Do let us know in the comments below.