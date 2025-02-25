Diljit Dosanjh is a true-blue foodie, and there's no doubt about it. The ace singer-turned-actor often updates his fans with his scrumptious culinary expeditions amidst his singing spree, and we can't help but love them. The latest page from the 'Amar Singh Chamkila' star's foodie moments features a sneak peek into his 'frothing day'. On Instagram, he dropped a video of himself. Here, Diljit is seen preparing coffee, while we also get a glimpse of his cook busy making eggs. Diljit, as always, added a fun twist, saying, "Yeah, what's up? Today is frothing day."

Watch the full video below:

Next, Diljit Dosanjh can be seen preparing bread in a toaster to add some crunch to his delicious breakfast. "World is in the roasting mood, but I'm in a toasting mood, buddy," he added. Well, it doesn't end here. The video doesn't end here either. "Yeah, anda (egg) on the pan-da, mixed with tamatar (tomato)," Diljit said in a funny English accent. Then, the singer's cook can be seen grooving with him while serving a glass of juice. "In the morning, we drink juice - hara and laal juice, and... My god, what a juice day!" Diljit exclaimed. Extremely engaging, right? Posting the video, he wrote, "Today is the very very frothing day," followed by a cup of hot beverage emoji.

During Valentine's week, Diljit Dosanjh posted a video on Instagram of a hearty breakfast. The text on the video revealed his point of view: "Valentine: I like guys who can cook. Me." This was quite serving goals for most of us. The video began with Diljit preparing an omelette in a pan. Following this, he made an avocado dip and was seen evenly spreading it on toast. On the same dining table, we could spot a plate of besan chillas, omelettes, fruits like oranges and blackberries, brown bread, and what seemed like upma. His side note read, "Valentine who? Bro doesn't even hesitate." Read on to know more.

