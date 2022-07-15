When we are living in our home with family, we know that we have the comfort of everything. We don't have to do any household chores, and most importantly, we don't have to cook. However, when you live alone, you instantly learn to become a chef and come up with various jugaads. As singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh lives alone in the US now, he also has a lot of jugaads that help him in his daily cooing chores. In fact, he recently even gave us a glimpse of his cooking. If you follow Diljit on Instagram, you will notice that he is a big-time foodie. He not shares glimpses of his lavish meals but also posts cooking videos. His recent Instagram story is also proof of that!





Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to share another one of his cooking videos, this time, you can see him making a bread omelette. It seems like the actor is cooking inside a room. So, he has made a makeshift gas stove by putting an electric stove and covering it with cardboard. He is also cooking on the window side so that the smoke from his cooking can go out. In the video, Diljit can be heard saying, "Bro, this is called jugaad. Khidki khol do dhua bhar, and this is called jugaad. (Bro, this is called jugaad. Open up the window, and the smoke will go out.) Take a look at his story here:

Isn't this amazing?! If you also want to make a bread omelette just like Diljit Dosanjh, we have an easy recipe. Check it out below:

Bread Omelette Recipe: Here's How To Make Bread Omelette

Break an egg in a bowl and place it there. Vegetables like carrots, spring onions, tomatoes, and capsicum can be added after whisking. Now mix this again while adding your preferred masalas. Pour this mix into a pan, cooking it just enough on both sides. Add one piece of bread, fold the omelette, and cook it again. Take it out and serve it once it is golden brown.





Make this delight and let us know how you liked its taste.