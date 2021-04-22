Kareena Kapoor Khan is an inspiration for many. She has always left a strong impression on all with her flawless beauty, acting prowess and bold attitude. Besides she also gives major health goals to several fitness enthusiasts. Her Instagram profile is a proof of that. The 40-year-old diva often shares stories and posts featuring her gym and yoga sessions, and clean eating habits. But this doesn't stop her from indulging in all things yummy, decadent and sinful. By now, we all know that Kareena is a self-confessed foodie and doesn't shy away from indulging every then and now. She yet again proved in one of her recent interviews.

In a candid Q-n-A session called 'Shots with Celebs', Kareena spilled all her food secrets, her preferred food combinations and much more. This session is a part of the show 'Star vs Food' that recently featured the 'Ki & Ka' actor and her cooking skills. Discovery Plus streaming service shared this fun segment on their official Instagram handle.

In the 1:09-minute video, we saw Kareena mentioning her love for food combination like French fries and milkshakes. She also shared that she has 'of course' eaten from other's plates when they were not looking and that she loves having leftover pizzas from the night before. When she was further asked, "overate your favourite dish?" Kareena promptly replied that she was "only overeating" throughout her pregnancy. Much relatable, right? In between the questions, Kareena was also taking shots of orange juice with each correct answer.

Let's take a look at the complete video:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Amir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' - a Hindi adaptation of Hollywood classic 'Forest Gump'. The film is slated for a 2021 release.