Diwali is just around the corner, and the excitement of celebrating with family and friends is palpable. While the festive season gives us the chance to spend some quality time with our loved ones, it also brings a host of unhealthy eating habits that can leave us feeling lethargic. This year, make a conscious effort to prioritise your health without compromising on the joy of celebration. Start by swapping your favourite foods with their healthier versions. Here are some of the easiest substitutions you can start with:

1. Swap Readymade Boondi Laddoo for Homemade Besan Laddoo

Ditch the store-bought boondi laddoo, which contains around 700 grams of sugar per kg, and make healthier besan laddoos at home using A2 ghee and organic jaggery. These laddoos are not only lower in sugar content but also packed with the goodness of gram flour.

2. Replace Packaged Sweets with Pistachio and Rose Coconut Bites

Instead of opting for packaged sweets, try making pistachio and rose coconut bites with date puree. These bite-sized treats are not only healthier but also offer a unique flavour combination that's sure to delight.

3. Ditch Deep-Fried Namkeen for Roasted Nut and Seed Mix

Say goodbye to deep-fried namkeen and hello to a roasted nut and seed mix that's crunchy, flavourful, and nutritious. This snack is perfect for munching on during Diwali celebrations.

4. Opt for Curated Wellness Baskets

Instead of fancy gift hampers filled with wafers, chocolates, and packaged sweets, put together curated wellness baskets containing nutritious items like blueberries, avocado, and dragon fruit, along with dark chocolate (85% cocoa). These baskets are a thoughtful way to show your loved ones you care about their health and well-being.





By choosing nutrient-rich ingredients and practising mindful eating, we can create a positive impact on our lives and the lives of those around us. These food swaps will help you make Diwali a celebration of love, light, and healthy traditions that nourish both body and soul. Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous Diwali!