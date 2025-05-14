Dosas have a fan base of their own. The crispy butter dosa dipped in sambar and coconut chutney is a complete flavour-bomb. Typically, you might eat a dosa by hand, tearing off the crispy edges and dipping them in the condiments. Alternatively, you might use a knife and fork to cut through the layers neatly before taking a scrumptious bite. However, it appears that defence personnel relish dosas in a unique way. A recent video is going viral on Instagram for exactly this reason.





The clip, posted by veteran naval aviator Commander Naveen Pandita, opens with the ex-commander digging into a plate of delicious masala dosa. Instead of eating the dish in the usual manner, Naveen Pandita uses a knife and fork to fold the sides and bring them into the middle. Next, he cuts a small piece diagonally. After that, the veteran soldier scoops out some coconut and tomato chutney, smears both condiments onto the small piece of dosa, and puts it into his mouth. Finally, he takes a spoonful of sambar dal and demonstrates how defence personnel eat dosa.

The playful text layout read, "Masala Dosa murdered in broad daylight". The former defence personnel added, "Old fauji habits die hard." He captioned the post, "Masala dosa being murdered by fork and knife."





The internet was quick to react.





“The real skill is not getting any food splashes on the white shirt,” noted a user.





“Sir, FIR has been lodged against you in Chennai,” joked another.





A sarcastic remark read, “He's not eating dosa, it's thin savoury crepe stuffed with smashes potato and served with sides of condiment.”





One person pointed out, “He has been taking classes from William.”





“So true. You can leave fauj but fauj never leaves you,” said an individual.





“If it's not messy, you'are doing it wrong,” commented a foodie.





So far, the video has received more than 4.3 million views