Dosa, a traditional South Indian delicacy, is made from fermented rice and lentil batter. The thin and crispy dish typically served with sambar (a spicy lentil-based vegetable stew) and chutneys, is loved by desi foodies. Multiple varieties of dosas, from the masala dosa (stuffed with spiced potatoes and onions) to the rava dosa (made with semolina), treat the tastebuds of food lovers. Recently, we stumbled upon a viral video featuring helicopter dosa. An elderly woman from Ahmedabad was making this dish and serving it to her customers.





The video shared by a food blogger, Janak Bardoliya, showed the woman preparing the Helicopter dosa by following some simple steps. At first, she took a frying pan and applied the batter on it. Then, she drained the excess batter from the pan and let it cook. Afterwards, she sprinkled some masalas, chutneys, chopped coriander leaves and a yellow-coloured masala for the fillings. Finally, when the dosa was ready to be served. She took a plate, placed the dosa from the pan and added sambhar and chutneys to it. That's all! The helicopter dosa was ready to savour. The video has received 79.6 million views so far. Watch it below:

Also Read: "Rajinikanth-Style Dosas": Mumbai Street Vendor's Skills Go Viral

Here's how social media users reacted to it:





One user said, “It looks delicious even though the Helicopter is missing.”





Another user mentioned, “Nobody is talking about grandma's (flexed biceps) emoji.”





In a light-hearted tone, one viewer asked the question that was on everyone's mind, “But where's the helicopter in the helicopter dosa?”





“Me waiting for the dosa to go helicopter. Rewatching, again and again, to confirm if I didn't miss the flying part, bro,” read another comment.





One more comment added, “Helicopter Dosa (cross). Masala Dosa (tick).”





“I'm still waiting for Dosa to ‘fly',” a dissatisfied social media user penned.





“Ye helicopter dosa udega kb Didi jii (Will will the helicopter dosa fly, elder sister?)” read a hilarious comment.





But a user who was quite satisfied with the dosa, stated, “It does look nice.”





A person said, " Here's the answer. When Dosa is ready, the pilot eats Dosa, and he flies away, that's why there's no helicopter.”





After watching this video, if you are also craving dosa, worry not. We have got you covered. Here are some easy recipes for different variants of the South Indian delight.

Also Read: Artist Creates Animated "Diljit Dosa" To Pay Tribute To The Singer, Internet Loves It