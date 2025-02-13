If you love pizza so much that you wish you could bathe in it, Domino's might have just answered your prayers, sort of. This Valentine's Day, the pizza giant has launched a perfume that smells like…pepperoni pizza. Yes, really. Nothing says romance quite like walking into a room and having people wonder if you're wearing an expensive designer fragrance or, in this case, if you just spent an hour inside a pizza box. Whether you find the idea deliciously brilliant or downright bizarre, Eau de Passion is here, promising to make Valentine's Day a little cheesier - literally.

This limited-edition perfume is inspired by Domino's Pepperoni Passion pizza and is crafted with spicy, peppery notes and warm, woody undertones. To complete the theme, the fragrance comes in a pyramid-shaped bottle resembling pizza slices, making it clear that this isn't just any ordinary scent, it's a love letter to pizza fans. Check it out here:

But before you start dreaming of drenching yourself in Eau de Passion, there's a slight catch. The perfume isn't available for purchase. Instead, Domino's is running a giveaway from February 10-17, where 65 lucky winners will get their hands on a 30ml bottle of this exclusive scent. And if you don't live in the UK or Ireland, you're out of luck, because that's the only place it's available. To spread the word, Married at First Sight UK star Luke Debono appeared in a promo video, enthusiastically spraying himself with the fragrance.

Also Read: Viral Video: Woman's "Valentine-Edition Parantha" For Husband Is A Hit Online

Naturally, the internet had plenty to say about this unexpected creation. One user commented, “Used to work at Domino's, so I always got that scent for free… hard to wash off as well." Another praised the idea, saying, “This is hilarious and done with class." Meanwhile, some were just plain confused, with one person admitting, “Dunno how I feel about this."

Others wondered if this was a prank, with someone commenting, “It's not April Fools already, is it?" And then some couldn't contain their laughter, with one user simply saying, “Dying," followed by a flood of laughing emojis.

So, would you wear a pizza-scented perfume on a romantic Valentine's date? Or is this a love story best left in the oven?