Birthdays are all about partying with your family and friends, cutting your favourite cake, and relishing some lip-smacking food. After all, it is a celebration of life. But have you ever seen a gym enthusiast celebrating their birthday? Of course, there is cake cutting, but with a twist. A video is circulating on the internet, wherein a fitness enthusiast has come up with a unique way to cut the cake. In the clip, a man was seen using a barbell bench press technique to slice the birthday cake. The clip has left the internet divided, with some laughing heartily while others are disgusted by what he did at the end of the clip.

The video was shared online on X, formerly known as Twitter. The clip opens with several men standing in a gym, while the birthday boy is seen holding the barbell. In the blink of an eye, the birthday boy somersaults with the help of the barbell and lands on the bench. While lying on the bench, someone places a cake on his chest. He then lifts the gym equipment and performs a single barbell bench press. As he lowers the barbell, he slices the cake in half and returns the barbell to its stands. If that weren't bizarre enough for a birthday celebration, he proceeds to lick the cake from the barbell rod. The clip concludes with him flaunting his muscles. The user shared the video along with the hilarious caption that reads, "When you skip brain day."

The comments section of the video was filled with countless laughing emoticons. The majority of people pointed out the hygiene factor. A comment read, "He legitimately licked that barbell! So many people must have put their dirty hands on it. Yuck!"

Another wrote, “Hygiene left the gym.”

A few claimed, “He'll probably have the greatest diarrhea ever known to mankind.”

The video also sparked a meme fest in the comments section.

Would you like to try a slice of this cake? Tell us in the comments below!