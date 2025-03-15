There is no denying that instant grocery delivery apps have made life incredibly convenient. Forgot to buy onions? No problem. Need milk for your morning tea? It will be at your doorstep in minutes. Midnight craving for ice cream? Sorted. However, many users are complaining that this convenience may come at a cost. A Reddit user recently shared their frustration with Blinkit, claiming they received significantly less than what they paid for. The user (@Jusklickin) uploaded an image of their grapes order and alleged that it weighed less than what was promised. They also mentioned facing other issues with Blinkit's deliveries.





"Pls don't trust Blinkit blindly," the user warned. "Ordered grapes from Blinkit a couple of weeks back and the packet received felt suspiciously lighter. Weighed it to realise it was only 370 gm. I let it go thinking of it as a one-off error," they added.





The issue did not end there. The Redditor claimed that another 500gm pack of grapes weighed just 395 grams – including the packaging. They also described past instances of receiving “open cat food boxes with a few pouches missing, cheaper fruits and vegetables instead of the ones ordered, overpriced products etc.”

“I feel this isn't by accident but a rather thought-out way to scam customers. Pls use Blinkit only if absolutely necessary and double-check everything to ensure you are not being scammed.” the post continued.

The post quickly gained traction, with other Redditors joining sharing their own experiences.





The official Reddit handle of Blinkit responded to the post, commenting, “Dear SK, we're really sorry for the repeated issues you've faced and we completely understand the unsettling experience you had with us. We would like to identify and rectify the discrepancies in weight, packaging and product quality. Please share the concerned order ID or the registered mobile number via socialsupport@Blinkit.com so we can assist you further. Additionally, you can connect with us via the link for easier access: (https://m.me/Blinkit.india) - RG.”

Several other Redditors also commented on the viral post. One user urged, “File a complaint, make these companies pay up!”

Another user wrote, "I always felt veggies and stuff were lesser in these online deliveries compared to what I get from the supermarket. I was meaning to buy a scale to verify it, will definitely do it next time."

Yet another user pointed out a common pattern, “Numerous times I've had one item missing from the order (in case of large orders). Though they sent it after raising a ticket, I didn't find it worth my time and stopped using the app altogether. You too can raise a ticket and either get a refund or a replacement. But that's the max you can get out of them.”

