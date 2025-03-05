Grocery delivery apps have made life easier. No more stepping out or waiting in long queues-just add items to your cart, and they arrive at your doorstep. Sounds perfect, right? But let us be honest, it is not always smooth. The tomatoes might be half-squashed, the potatoes might be sprouted, the meat might be past its 'best before' date, and worst of all, half the items might be missing.





While delivery is convenient, shopping in person has its own benefits. If you regularly order groceries online, here is a different perspective. Read on to find out why visiting the supermarket or your local grocery store might be a better option.





Here Are 5 Reasons You Should Go To The Grocery Store Instead Of Ordering Online:

Photo: Pexels

1. You Can Pick The Freshest Produce

Have you ever ordered bhindi (okra) online only to receive soft, bendy pieces? Or found half your tomatoes squashed? When you shop in person, you can check every vegetable, pick the juiciest fruits, and ensure nothing is overripe. This gives you full control, meaning better quality produce. No limp or wilted greens-just handpicked groceries that are fresh and perfect for your meals.

2. You Will Save Money On Extra Charges

Sure, online delivery makes your groceries hassle-free, but the waiting can be frustrating. While the app might say "arriving in 10 minutes," 30 minutes later, you are still tracking your order. And let us not forget the sky-high delivery charges. If you only need milk and bread, you either pay an extra fee or add unnecessary items to meet the minimum order requirement.





Shopping in person means no waiting, and no extra costs-just buy what you need and be on your way.





Photo: Pexels

3. Better Deals And Discounts

Online grocery prices fluctuate constantly, making it easy to miss out on in-store discounts. Supermarkets and local grocery stores often offer "buy one, get one free" deals on biscuits or discounts on essentials like atta and rice. Plus, if you shop at your neighbourhood sabziwala, you might even be able to bargain a little.





Shopping in-store gives you real savings, better control over your budget, and access to deals you might not find online.

4. Less Plastic And Packaging Waste

Online grocery orders arrive wrapped in layers of plastic, cardboard boxes, and cellophane sheets. This creates unnecessary waste that harms the environment and clutters your kitchen.





When you shop at a store, you can carry your own reusable bags and avoid all that extra packaging. Less waste means a cleaner home and a more eco-friendly kitchen.

Photo: Pexels

5. A Fun Break From Routine

Believe it or not, grocery shopping can actually be enjoyable. Walking through the aisles, checking out new snacks, or stopping at a local bakery for a fresh samosa makes it a small but satisfying outing.





You might even bump into a neighbour or simply enjoy a break from staring at your phone and laptop screens. Sometimes, the simplest tasks can bring the most joy.

Photo: iStock

Final Thoughts

While online grocery shopping is convenient, it does have its downsides-compromised quality, hidden charges, and excessive plastic waste. Shopping in person allows you to pick the freshest produce, grab the best deals, and enjoy a quick change of scenery.





So, the next time you need groceries, why not visit the store instead? It might just be worth the trip.