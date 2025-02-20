An X user's post claiming that they had been "scammed" by the same restaurant three times while ordering food online caught the attention of Zomato. The X user (@Moni848202) took to this social media platform to ask the company to look into this apparently repetitive problem. The user wrote, "This is a complaint yesterday I got scammed by a restaurant thrice. How can this happen repeatedly, man? And I have not got any response from your team. Yesterday, I ordered the items in the attached photo, but I didn't receive all the items."





In the photo, we see that the order was supposed to contain one tawa roti, one veg fried rice and one paneer roll. The name of the restaurant is not visible in the screenshot. The X user claimed, "Roti from the order was missing, and I can't even speak to your executive. This happened thrice @zomatocare. Should I uninstall your app because the same process is repeating, or you can do something?" In a photo attached to the post on the same thread, we see a closed foil container box and a food item wrapped in foil (presumably the roll). There's an almost empty plastic bag kept near them, and there's a curry/gravy inside it.





Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the X user.





On the same day, the official handle of Zomato's customer support responded to the post on X. They wrote, "Hey Moni, we completely understand how frustrating it must be to receive an incomplete order. We're committed to making this right for you. Please give us some time to look into this, and we'll get back to you with an update shortly." The following day, they shared another update in the comments below the post. They stated, "Hi Moni, your concern has been resolved over a call. If you require any further assistance, please don't hesitate to contact us. Thank you for your patience!"

Various types of food-related customer grievances are shared on social media. Some of these posts go viral, sparking heated debates and various types of discussions online. Before this, a Zomato user flagged a "fake restaurant" on Zomato. The user posted on X about his own experience with receiving food from such an establishment. He explained that he only realised after placing his order that the restaurant he selected was not the one he actually wanted. The company took prompt action and provided an update in the comments. Several other X users responded with their own examples of this problem. Click here to read the full article.





