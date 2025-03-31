Food fusions are nothing new! Every day, we come across fresh twists on traditional dishes. The latest food trend taking the internet by storm? Double-layer colourful paratha. A content creator on Instagram recently shared a recipe for this eye-catching dish. In the video, she starts by making two types of dough – one green, infused with leafy vegetables, and the other pink, made using beetroot.





Now comes the fun part. She cuts both doughs into thin strips and carefully weaves them together in a chequered pattern. Once the two-layered paratha is ready, she cooks it on a hot tawa, adds a generous dollop of butter and serves it fresh with tomato ketchup.





“Check wala 2 layers paratha,” reads the text attached to the post.

The video showcasing the unique paratha grabbed a lot of attention online. The comments section was flooded with LOL reactions.





One user called it "Chatayi Paratha," comparing it to woven mats made of plastic threads or Madurkathi grass.





Another took it a notch higher, saying, "Aur thoda chikankari ka kaam ho jata to mazaa aa jata" (If only it had some chikankari embroidery, it would've been even better!).





Someone questioned the very existence of the dish, asking, "Me puchti hu, kya zaroorat thi aakhir?" (I'm asking, what was the need?).





An Instagrammer asked, "Isko khana hai ya table pe rakhna hai?" (Should we eat this or use it as a table mat?).





A chess lover joked, "Chess khelna hai ispe?" (Wanna play chess on this?).





But the ultimate reality check came from a hungry user who wrote, "Jitne time me banega ek parantha, utne me to bhukk mar jayegi!" (By the time this paratha is ready, you'd have starved to death!).





What do you think about this unique recipe? Tell us in the comments below.