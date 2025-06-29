Paratha comes in endless different varieties, but everyone has their personal favourite. If you're someone who is always on team paneer paratha, we've got something exciting for you. Sure, you must've tried paneer paratha several times, but have you ever tried incorporating chole into it? We know this may sound weird, but trust us, it tastes incredibly delicious. The combination of paneer with chole works like magic, creating a paratha that is high in protein. The recipe for this delicious paratha was shared by the Instagram page @culinarychaser. Learn how to make it below!

What Makes Chole Paneer Paratha A Must-Try?

This paratha is unlike any paratha you've had. The stuffing of this paratha features boiled chole, which is combined with paneer and spices. It's quite wholesome and also doesn't take much time to prepare. Whether for breakfast, lunch or dinner, this paratha will make for a pleasant change from your regular paratha recipes.

What To Serve With Chole Paneer Paratha?

Chole paneer paratha tastes the best when served with fresh curd and a side of achaar. You can enjoy it with plain curd or even boondi raita, depending on your personal preference. Do not forget to top the paratha with a dollop of white butter.

Is Chole Paneer Paratha Healthy?

The answer is yes! Both chole and paneer are excellent sources of protein, making this paratha quite nutritious. If you wish to enjoy it on a weight loss diet, make sure to reduce or eliminate the use of ghee as it can increase the calorie count. Also, avoid having butter with your paratha.

How To Make Chole Paneer Paratha At Home | Paratha Recipes

Making chole paneer paratha at home is pretty simple. Follow these steps:

Start by adding boiled chana to a bowl and mashing it nicely.

Add chopped onions, grated paneer, coriander, green chillies, salt, cumin powder, fennel powder and chaat masala. Mix well to combine.

Now, roll out the dough and place the filling in the centre. Cover it from all sides, ensuring the stuffing is enclosed properly.

Roll out the dough again to form a paratha. Heat a tawa set on a low-medium flame and drizzle ghee over it.

Place the paratha and cook until it becomes golden brown in colour. Once done, flip and cook on the other side. Serve hot and enjoy!

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Try making this chole paneer paratha at home and impress your family with your culinary skills.