Street Food: How To Make Hygienic And Street-Style Gol Gappe Ka Pani At Home

The gol gappa water that we get to relish in street carts has got a perfect tang.

When it comes to street food, gol gappas stand out to be the most popular ones among the entire lot. They are not only super-versatile and have enough room for experimentation, but also taste incredibly delicious. While most of us head to street-side stalls to savour gol gappas, eating out during this time of the year may cause a toll on your overall health. All thanks to the rise in number of water-borne diseases that tend to increase during monsoon months. You can still make the most of the rainy season and savour your favourite gol gappas in the comfort of your kitchen. While making gol gappas at home is not a difficult feat, the catch is to get the right recipe of gol gappe ka pani, which is the soul of the delight.





The gol gappa water that we get to relish in street carts has got a perfect tang. If you feel that it's impossible to get the same flavours at home, then you're mistaken. We're here to give you a stellar recipe of gol gappe ka pani that is sure to make you crave for more.





Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Gol Gappe Ka Pani At Home:







Ingredients:





Water - 8 cups

Green Chilli - 5

Aamchoor - 2 tsp

Hing - 3 pinches

Black Salt -half tsp

Salt - half tsp

Pudina - 4 tsp

Chaat masala - 2 pinches (optional)

Method:





To begin with, bring together all the ingredients (except water) and add them in a mixer grinder.

Then, add in 2 tsp water to the grinder and blend till a paste-like consistency is attained.

Once the mixture is ready, add this to 8 cups of water in a wide bowl and mix well using a hand mixer.

Stir well all the ingredients and sprinkle chaat masala over it and give a gentle stir. This step is optional, though you may do it in order to get an extra tang.





Tip: The gol gappa water is best enjoyed when chilled. So once the water is ready, add to it 10-12 ice cubes and pair it with stuffed gol gappas while it is chilled.





Now, that we have given you a step-by-step guide to prepare gol gappa water at home, say hello to yummy, much-loved street food without compromising on health. If you know of more ways to make the gol gappa water even more tangy and flavourful, do write to us in the comments section below.







