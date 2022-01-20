A sudden wave of street food experiments is deluging the internet with the strangest of recipes. From ice-cream dosa to cheese pani puri, the internet has shocked and awed us innumerable times with videos of famous Indian street foods going for a whirlwind spin. Adding to the list is this new invention by a Kanpur street food stall that sells colourful samosas! The samosas are decorated with stripes of different bright hues of pink, orange, green, and fried together, making it a delight to watch.





The video of the colourful samosas being made was uploaded on the Instagram page - 'youtubeswadofficial'. These samosas are sold by a Kanpur street food stall that goes by the name - 'Pappu Samose Wale'. The video shows a whole bunch of samosas with different colours put in a large frying pan. The video is captioned - "Pappu ji ke colour wale Samose, Food Colour is applied on samosa to differentiate between the varieties. Ever had these??"





Watch the video here:





The food blogger who tried the samosas also gives a glimpse of the variety of the fillings of the colour-coded samosas. The interesting samosas impressed many viewers but also disappointed some. Some comments left on the video expressed their awe with 'wow' and 'super', while other comments showed their disgust over messing with the classic samosa. Some viewers even joked about 'pink samosa getting real and served', which will attract all women.





Would you want to try this samosa splayed with food colour? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.