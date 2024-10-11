Neha Kakkar's foodie shenanigans are always an exotic affair. In her latest Instagram entry, the singer offered her fans a sneak peek into her culinary pursuits. The picture and video carousel featured a multitude of drool-worthy dishes. First on the menu was coconut water, which Neha enjoyed sitting in a bar. Next, the singer treated her taste buds to decadent hot chocolate and grilled cheese sandwiches. It came with a side of chips. Neha was also seen relishing coffee and carrying a glass full of cut-up watermelons. Wait, there's more. The singer devoured some curry with toast and corn chips. Lastly, Neha had a hearty dinner of samosa, a crostini-like appetiser, nachos and potato salad. The caption of her post read, “Are you a Big Foodie like Me?”





This is not the first time Neha Kakkar has shared her food adventures on social media. Previously, the singer shared a picture of herself on Instagram Stories. In it, she can be seen sitting in a restaurant and holding a bowl of steamed edamame. The dish was topped with a sliced lemon. We could also spot a huge menu kept under the bowl which offered sandwiches and non-vegetarian food. Expressing her love for edamame, Neha wrote, "I can have Steamed Edamame Every Day!" with a drooling emoticon. Read the full story here.





Before that, Neha Kakkar travelled to Dubai and shared glimpses of her trip on social media. The singer shared images of her culinary indulgences, which featured a scrumptious Middle Eastern meal. Neha was relishing the exotic meal near Burj Khalifa. In a video shared on Instagram Stories, Neha was seen holding a glass of orange juice and saying, "Cheers" as she raised a toast. Other slides had a glimpse of her meal including hummus, falafel, muhammara dip and bread. Neha also shared a photo of a plate full of fresh pears and lemons. Read more about it here.





What do you think of Neha Kakkar's food escapades? Let us know in the comments section below.