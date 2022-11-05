No matter how much you love thin-crust pizza with loaded toppings or saucy lasagna, nothing can match the inner satisfaction offered by wholesome home-cooked food. Relishing exotic dishes at a fancy restaurant indeed brings joy but the comfort of a desi meal feeds our souls. And, Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem relates to us here. The Race 3 actor shared a glimpse of his dinner on Instagram Stories. Here, we can see a bowl of spicy-looking baingan ka bharta with some bun. The meal seemed to be even more special for Saqib due to the person who sent it. He revealed that choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan had sent it. “Thank you for being the best always. Love you Farah Khan ma'am,” Saqib wrote.

Now if you are ready to ditch your exotic pasta for some baingan (eggplant) dishes, then we have got your back. Below we have compiled a few baingan recipes to make your day.

This quintessential Indian dish is loved by all amid all the food innovations these days. Smoked to perfection and then smashed and spiced up, this classic baingan ka bharta recipe has all the flavours of eggplant along with the goodness of onion, yoghurt, and tomato.

It's not just the biryani but anything Hyderabadi is amazing and this dish proves it right. From the royal kitchen of Hyderabad, this baingan curry has small whole eggplants doused in peanut gravy with flavours of sesame seeds and tangy tamarind.

Delicious eggplants have been made all the more lip-smacking in this recipe. While the vegetable brings its smooth texture to the dish, the spices and tamarind make the curry sweet, spicy, and tangy.

Potatoes not just go with everything but also enhance the flavours of the dish. When added to some diced eggplants along with a host of spices, we get this scrumptious aloo baingan recipe. It is easy to make and perfect for a family dinner.

Chicken and eggplant together? We already know the outcome is going to be heavenly. Here, diced eggplant has been cooked with some tender chicken and assorted masalas. In addition, mixed pickle and tamarind paste also go into it to level up the flavours.