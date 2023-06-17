Farah Khan is having fun in Thailand. With serene spa sessions and delectable meals, Farah Khan is savouring every moment. How do we know? We just checked her recent Instagram stories. “Beautiful breakfast,” she wrote and we can't agree more. On her plate, we can see what looks like Eggs Benedict, paired with a half-cut red bell pepper accompanied by lettuce as a salad. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if it's this delicious, our day instantly looks brighter.

While Farah Khan enjoys her breakfast with a beautiful view, we suggest you kick out your routine breakfast and try something new.

Below are 5 breakfast recipes that you can try hands-on:

1. Paneer Roastie

A delicious dish made with paneer (Indian cottage cheese) and spices. It is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, making it a perfect breakfast option. Click here for the recipe.

2. Boiled Chana Toast

Tasty and nutritious toast made with boiled chickpeas and spices. It is a healthy twist to traditional toast, packed with protein and flavour. Recipe here.

3. Lauki Idli

Oh yes, we have a recipe for this too. It can be a unique way of treating your kids to lauki this summer season. So are you ready for a wholesome breakfast? For the recipe, click here.

4. Iranian Omelette

A delightful delicacy from Iran, it is made with eggs and various flavourful ingredients like tomatoes, onions, and spices. It is a delicious and satisfying breakfast that is easy to prepare, bursting with rich flavours. Detailed recipe here.

5. Beetroot Uttapam

A colourful meal made from a batter of rice and lentils, beetroot uttapam is another unique dish to try. Grated beetroot is added for a vibrant twist. It is a popular South Indian breakfast item, known for its soft and spongy texture. Beetroot Uttapam is not only visually appealing but also packed with nutrients. Find the recipe here.

Bonus:

Egg Muffins

Presenting, a convenient breakfast option made with beaten eggs. They are baked to perfection in muffin tins. Want to try it this weekend? Click here for the recipe.

Do try these recipes and let us know which one you like the most.