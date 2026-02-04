Small, everyday food moments often go viral on social media. Unusual cooking or delivery instructions, in particular, tend to catch people's attention online. From requests for extra ingredients to super-specific directions meant for delivery riders, a simple note can quickly turn into a shared joke. That's what happened with one delivery instruction written on a pizza order in the UK, which stood out for being both secretive and honest. Although it first went viral 1-2 years ago, it has continued to circulate online and amuse people.





As per reports, the viral note was attached to a takeaway order that included pizza, a loaded dessert and other indulgent treats. It carried a simple line that instantly connected with readers: "Knock quietly, I'm supposed to be on a diet." The message was clearly meant only for the delivery driver. It hinted at a customer trying to enjoy a cheat meal without alerting someone else at home. The note came to public attention after it was spotted by staff at Munchies Eston, a takeaway restaurant in the United Kingdom. The restaurant's owner, Waseem Banaras, shared a photo of the printed receipt on social media. He found the request amusing and relatable, reflecting a situation many people have faced.







As per The New York Post, the delivery driver followed the instructions and handled the drop-off quietly, helping the customer keep their secret. Once shared online, the image quickly spread beyond the restaurant's own page. It was reposted on meme accounts and shared widely across platforms like Instagram and Facebook. The post attracted a flood of likes, comments and laughing reactions from users who said they could relate.





What began as a private message on a food order soon became a light-hearted viral moment. The note stood out because it captured a common experience in a few simple words.