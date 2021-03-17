Online food ordering has transitioned from being a novelty to a convenience. Countless users have now switched to ordering food through the restaurant's exclusive websites and food-delivery applications. Just a quick set of taps and clicks and your favourite food from the local restaurant is delivered to your doorstep! A restaurant was pleasantly surprised to see a customer's wonderful food order which stood apart from their usual flurry of delivery requests. An online user of a food delivery app utilised the 'Note' feature to leave sweet messages with each item he/she ordered. Take a look:

The picture was shared by u/penguin_jones in the sub-Reddit r/MadeMeSmile. It received nearly 15k upvotes and more within a day of it being shared. The user revealed, "Got this online order at work yesterday," thus indicating that he was an employee at the restaurant where the food delivery order was placed.

In the photo that the restaurant's employee shared, we could see the food delivery order with four different items including two kinds of fried rice as well as two different varieties of dumplings. There was an incredibly touching message to go with each item, for instance, with the order of Shrimp Rice the user wrote, "Thank you for cooking!" Other messages read, "Remember you are loved and appreciated," and "Trying something new, thanks to you." As for the special instructions with the order, the user wrote, "No real special instructions... Just please have an awesome day!"

Viral now: Small notes of appreciation went a long way for the restaurant employee.

The heartwarming gesture by the customer to leave sweet messages won over Reddit users. "As a delivery driver, just wanted to let y'all know that those little notes really do brighten our day. Thanks for being awesome," wrote one in the comments section while another agreed, "I'm totally doing this from now on!"

The kind notes with the food delivery order filled the hearts of Reddit users with positivity. What did you think of the sweet messages? Tell us in the comments below!



