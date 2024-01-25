Birthdays are incomplete without cake and the company of loved ones. Agreed? Well, we do too. But a customer of a food delivery app had a birthday request which went viral. The customer was celebrating their birthday and none of the family members called to wish the person. So they decided to find comfort in food. The customer placed an order from a food delivery app. What was on the menu? Three vegan chik'n nuggets, one white pie and two Pepsi. Wondering what is so special about this order? Well, it was the special instruction attached to it that grabbed attention. The customer added a special instruction note along with the white pie order. In it, the customer revealed that they were sad as none of their family members had wished them on the big day. As part of a special request to uplift their mood, the customer requested the restaurant to add extra black olives to the white pie. Now, while specifying the quantity of the "extra" olives, the customer instructed the chef to add as many black olives as the chef could, without getting fired.





The instructions read, “It's my birthday and not even my family called me. I am sad and I really like black olives. Please put on as many black olives as you can. I want you to put so many black olives that you start to question mine and your own sanity. As much as you can include without being fired. Thank you.” Laughing already? Wait till you see the picture of the white pie. The incident came to light after an Instagram page shared a screenshot of the bill. The second slide featured a picture of a pie that looked more like a pizza with white sauce and innumerable black olives. The text attached to the post read, “‘I'm sad and I really like olives.' This customer had a special request for their vegan pizza, and the restaurant really delivered! Do you love olives on your pizza?”

Several users expressed their views in the comments section. A comment read, “I want his address to call him on his birthday and send him cans of olives.”





A user wrote, “This black olive pizza is gonna make me cry.”





“Can you really call this a pizza though..so sad,” commented another.





What do you like to do on your birthday?





