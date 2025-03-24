In recent times, a task force representing the Telangana Commissioner of Food Safety has been sharing findings of inspections conducted across the state. They typically highlight food safety violations discovered at various types of establishments, ranging from restaurants and cafes to cloud kitchens and food manufacturing units. Among the most recent inspections were two that took place at dairy units in the state. On March 20, 2025, the team went to the Shrinath Dairy Unit in the Katedan area. They uncovered several problems on the premises.

Also Read: Cockroaches, Expired Food Found In Two Restaurants In Hyderabad





The officials observed rodent infestation and flagged the lack of rat pads in the unit. Houseflies and cockroaches were also seen there. Two types of records (pertaining to food testing and temperature monitoring for the cold room) were found to be unavailable. In the cold room, the racks used for storing paneer were rusty. Additionally, the task force made note of cobwebs in several places, patchy flooring, dirty walls at the entrance (with paan masala stains), and open drains without mesh. They said that the walls of the unit were "flaky, unclean and not properly whitewashed." Moreover, the dairy unit's openings had not been fitted with insect-proof meshes and were thus exposed to the outside environment.

Also Read: Food Safety Violations Found At Central Kitchen Of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutes In Hyderabad





A few days earlier (on March 18), the food safety team inspected Yashoda Dairy Products in Quthbullapur. They found that the establishment had not displayed its FSSAI License prominently on its premises. Records and reports pertaining to pest control, cold room temperature monitoring, employee health data, as well as water and food analysis were unavailable. The task force noted that the "employees were wearing hairnets but were found to be handling the food articles with bare hands."





They discovered that some items such as milk powder were stored on the ground instead of being kept in pallets. Additionally, the officials flagged house fly infestation, patchy flooring, water stagnation and lack of proper drainage. They found that the doors were not closely fitted to keep pests out. The openings to the outside environment also did not have insect-proof meshes. The task force also stated that the cold room was "not maintained in clean condition."

In December 2024, the food safety task force conducted inspections at a few dairy units in Hyderabad. Click here to know what they flagged.