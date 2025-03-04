If there's one thing Bhagyashree loves as much as acting, it's good food. From cosy family dinners to romantic date nights with her husband, the evergreen star keeps her Instagram followers hooked with delightful foodie posts. Whether she is whipping up something in the kitchen or indulging in local delicacies, her passion for food shines through in every bite. And this time, she has us all craving a classic Gujarati breakfast. The actress kicked off her Monday in the most drool-worthy way possible. She enjoyed the quintessential fafda-jalebi combo.

A golden pile of crispy fafda took centre stage on the table, accompanied by a plate of shiny, syrupy jalebis. But wait, there's more! A small bowl of fried green chillies added just the right amount of heat. Bhagyashree didn't just enjoy her meal; she made sure to let the world know just how much she loved it. Sharing the video on Instagram, she said, "Mouth-watering ho gaya! Mooh mein jalebi fafda dal diya! Beginning Monday mornings with majja!" And because no foodie post is complete without the perfect soundtrack, Bhagyashree added "Koni Pade Entry" by Geeta Rabari to match the vibe.

As expected, Bhagyashree's fans couldn't resist joining in. Within minutes, the comments section turned into a Gujarati food appreciation club. A user shared, "We Gujaratis eat this every Sunday; it's like a ritual for us!" Echoing a similar sentiment, a fan added, "Fafda-jalebi ke bina Sunday adhura lagta hai. Bhagyashree ji, you're making us crave it now!" The excitement didn't stop there. A few called it "the ultimate breakfast goal." "Majja ni life! You're making us hungry early in the morning," read one comment.

Whether you're a die-hard Gujarati food lover or someone who has yet to experience this iconic combination, Bhagyashree's post is a reminder that food is not just about taste - it's about joy!