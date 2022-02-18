The power of social media has been well-demonstrated in the past few years. We have seen internet users garnering support for multifarious causes and movements. But can you imagine a Twitter conversation causing you to end up with free pizzas? When former football player Paddy Miller spotted his favourite Chicago Town pizza in a picture, he wrote to the brand showing his fandom for it. "This looks very much like a Chicago Town frozen pizza, only basing it on the fact I've had 53,912 of them," he said on Twitter. The official handle of Chicago Town took notice of this post by Miller, recognising him as one of their biggest fans. They challenged him to get 20k likes on his tweet to win a year's supply of pizzas. Take a look at the posts:

The bet proved to be successful for Paddy Miller, who managed to rake in 28.6k likes and 1.4k retweets on his post. Since the tweet went viral, Chicago Town agreed to deliver him a year's supply of free pizzas. A long discussion ensued about how many pizzas would actually be delivered to Miller. Some even said that this was the pizza brand's way of backing out of the deal. But Chicago Town did not disappoint and ended up promising 500 pizzas! "We were never going to back down. The fans wanted 365 pizzas... how about 500 instead," they asked on Twitter.





However, once the deal came through, Paddy Miller refused to get even a single pizza delivered to his home. Instead, he volunteered to donate the entire quantity to a local food bank called Leeds Fans' Food Bank. The Leeds' United Supporters Trust tweeted that they got a delivery of not 500 but a whopping 1,000 frozen pizzas! "Shout out to Paddy's hard work and everyone that got involved, we are so happy to be sharing the pizza love with local food banks in the Leeds community," wrote Chicago Town in their post. Take a look:

So, what did Paddy Miller finally get from his viral tweet? The Leeds' United Supporters Trust gave the former footballer a signed shirt, two tickets to a game, and lifetime membership of their trust. "Selfless! We can't let that go unnoticed. We spoke to @LUFC & they would like to give you a signed shirt & 2 tickets to a game, we will chuck in a lifetime Trust membership," they wrote in their tweet.





Thus, one viral tweet ended up getting 1,000 pizzas to feed the hungry and homeless. What did you think about the heartwarming story? Tell us in the comments below.