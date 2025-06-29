Shilpa Shetty's food adventures always strike a chord with food lovers. The actress doesn't shy away from indulging in delicious treats but maintains a balance with her fitness regime. In her latest Instagram post, Shilpa was captured enjoying a delicious-looking delight in the parking lot of a supermarket in London. Dressed in a plaid hoodie and jeans, Shilpa was seen taking a bite of a chocolate eclair. In the caption, she wrote, "When you can't binge in peace... caught in an éclair moment," followed by hashtags such as Sunday Binge, London Diaries, Blessed and Gratitude. Take a look:

Shilpa Shetty keeps delighting her fans with her culinary explorations. Previously, the actress shared a glimpse of her Sunday Binge session on Instagram. She shared a delightful video that kicked off with her dramatically eyeing a spread of desserts. With a playful gasp, she exclaimed, "Chef, what are you doing, chef? What?" To which the chef casually replied, "Something different." Shilpa, embracing the indulgence, chimed in with, "Happy binge, guys," and made a goofy face.

Shilpa dug into the decadent spread, featuring an assortment of pastries, ice creams, doughnuts, and fruity treats. Her facial expressions masterfully conveyed the sheer delight of indulging in a cheat day. A particularly memorable moment came when she cracked open a rich chocolate lava dessert.





With the excitement of a child unwrapping a sweet treat, Shilpa jokingly declared, "I'm feeling cracked," while guiding her viewers on the proper way to savour the dessert. As the molten chocolate flowed out, she couldn't help but exclaim in amazement, "Arehh bapre. Oh, look at that," her reactions perfectly captured the joy of indulging in the sweet delight.

We simply love Shilpa Shetty's foodie shenanigans and are excited to see what's next.