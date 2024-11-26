Indian winters and panjeeri laddoos are a match made in heaven, and if you are a desi food lover, we bet you can not disagree. This traditional Indian sweet is crafted from a nutritious mix of roasted whole wheat flour, powdered nuts, seeds, desiccated coconut, aromatic spices and sugar. Like many of us, new mom Yami Gautam is also a fan of these laddoos. On her first day back on set after the birth of her son, Vedavid, the actress savoured this dessert, which is known for its health benefits, especially for new mothers. She shared a picture of herself posing with a partially eaten panjeeri laddoo, which was prepared by her sister Surilie Gautam. Her wide smile reflected just how much she loves this sweet treat. In her caption, Yami wrote, “Monday morning happiness 1. First day of shoot after (baby emoji) 2. Surilie' Panjeeri Laddoos.”





Yami Gautam is a big fan of Indian sweets. Like many food lovers, she also loves gulab jamun, which can instantly brighten any day. Not too long ago, she teamed up with her sister, Surilie Gautam, to channel her inner chef and whip up a batch of gulab jamuns on a relaxing Sunday. In a video shared by Surilie on Instagram, the duo is seen fully focused on the preparation. Yami starts by adding flour to a bowl, while her sister sprinkles in some cardamom powder. They carefully mix in the other ingredients, shaping perfect, round gulab jamuns. The video ends with Yami and Surilie savouring their homemade treat, which looks absolutely delicious. Click here to read the full story.





Before the gulab jamun video, Yami Gautam shared another sweet kitchen moment on Instagram. She decided to bake a delicious banana cake for her nephew, Saibhang Singh Bhatti, affectionately called Donut. In the video, Yami starts by mashing peeled bananas in a bowl. She then mixes all-purpose flour and cocoa powder on a plate. Next, she adds a few more ingredients, including what looks like vanilla essence and butter, to the banana mixture. Finally, she adds dry fruits to the batter. In the caption, she wrote, "Donut and his maasi," with heart emojis. Yami reposted the video from her sister Surilie Gautam's timeline, where Surilie had captioned it: "When Yami makes a scrumptious banana cake for donut." Here is the full story.





We simply love Yami Gautam's foodie tales.