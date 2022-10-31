Did you know Yami Gautam is a wonderful chef? And, she loves baking. Surprise, surprise. The actress has shared a glimpse of her kitchen tales on Instagram. She decided to bake a sumptuous cake for her nephew Saibhang Singh Bhatti, also named Donut. Yami prepared a delicious banana cake for the munchkin. In the clip, as we can see, Yami first smashes peeled bananas in a bowl. Then, the actress takes all-purpose flour on a plate and mixes the cocoa powder with it. Then, we see her putting a few more ingredients including what appeared to be vanilla essence and butter into the mashed banana preparation. Finally, the video shows her adding dry fruits to the batter. For the caption, she wrote, “Donut and his maasi,” with heart emojis. Yami reposted the video from sister Surilie Gautam's timeline. Surilie had mentioned, "When Yami makes a scrumptious banana cake for donut."

Seems like the banana cake was not the only thing Yami Gautam binged on the weekend. She reshared Instagram Stories put up by Surilie and it screams indulgence. The sisters enjoyed finger-licking chole bhature. Take a look:

Let's come back to Yami Gautam's banana cake post. If she inspired you to make a yummy cake at home, do check this list out for recipes. We have mentioned about five easy cake recipes that can be tried at home.

Let's hit the list with the one that Yami Gautam baked. This yummy banana cake is every bit delicious and can be best paired with your evening cuppa.

If you are someone who doesn't like creamy cakes, go for this. Marble cakes are gorgeous and make for an absolute treat to the tastebuds.

If you are having a bad day, this dessert is sure to uplift your spirits. You can make this chocolate cake for anyone in your family on their birthday.

Yes, it may be unbelievable at first instance, but it's possible to make a delectable chocolate cake in just three minutes.

This is for all those who want to bake a wholesome cake without using eggs. The goodness of raisins and walnuts makes it all the more delicious.





So, without much ado, just bake a yummy cake for yourself and have fun!