While India prepares to deal with the sharp surge in daily COVID-19 cases, some small yet impactful noble deeds continue to make a difference. One such example is of a man from Gujarat, who has stepped up to offer help, in whatever way he can. Shubhal Shah, who lives in Vadodara, has offered to deliver free and hygienic food to those diagnosed with COVID-19. All you need to do is reach him through DM on Twitter. His act of kindness during the crisis has restored faith in humanity for many social media users.
Mr Shah, who according to his Twitter bio, is a financial consultant, recently shared a post and it read, "#Vadodara. We are here with you in this Covid crisis. If your family is suffering from COVID-19, we will deliver hygienic lunch and dinner at your doorstep, free of cost for the entire quarantine period." Mr Shah concluded his tweet by saying, "We are not into any name, publicity or photographs. Please DM."
#Vadodara
We are here with you in this Covid crisis.
If your family is suffering from Covid-19, we will deliver hygienic lunch & dinner at your door step, free of cost for entire quarantine period.
We are not into any name, publicity or photographs.
Please DM ????— Shubhal Shah (@ShubhalShah) April 12, 2021
Several users reacted to the heart-warming gesture and praised his noble deed. Many people talked about how the initiative inspired them. Users said Mr Shah's philanthropic work is not needy of publicity.
Dear MR.SHAH, your dedication won my heart, your endeavour towards the well being of the society are strongly commendable .
You have used the most powerful words that you are not into any name,publicity, photographs.
That's what the philanthropy is all about ????????.
God bless you.— The Robbinhood (@Godfather100081) April 13, 2021
God bless you for your help to humanity sir. To do it without seeking publicity makes it that much more precious. Thank you sir— Ram ???????? (@r_acharya) April 12, 2021
Great Initiative Sir.
I'll share your details to the needy persons so that in this Pandemic they can get some help.
God bless you sir and complete all your wishes.
Many Regards to you.— shakti singh Rajput (@shaktish9045) April 12, 2021
Mr Shah's tweet got noticed by some NGOs, who said that they would want to join hands with him to help provide food for those in need.
This is the need of the hour. We are offering mid day meals in Mumbai from Jan 4, 2021 to 150 people on a daily basis; From April 14, we are planning to scale this upto 300 people depending on the crisis on ground and our volunteer strength to drive this ‘Food For Hope' program. pic.twitter.com/DO54jjIf50— Rajan Nair (@rnair9636) April 12, 2021
Did a DM. If you wish to join this selfless initiative do contact. We don't have any NGO or any organization in #vadodara. Thanks in advance! Waiting for your response.https://t.co/uFKPhVcH9q— CovidWarrior Harsh (@notbeingharsh) April 12, 2021
