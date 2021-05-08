Amid surge of COVID 19 cases, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a lockdown from 8 May to 16 May. "This is in the background of a strong second wave of COVID-19," Pinarayi Vijayan said in a tweet. On Thursday, The government also issued a fresh set of guidelines ahead of the 8-day complete statewide lockdown. Shops including ration shops (under PDS) dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, animal fodder, poultry and cattle feed, bakeries shall remain open the guidelines said. Although, the shops would have to close down by 7:30 pm. District authorities are also encouraged to facilitate home delivery to contain the spread of infection, the guidelines noted.





On Friday evening, the chief Minister took to Twitter again to assure the state of Kerala that there will be no shortage of food supplies for anyone during the lockdown and adequate measures have been taken to support the needy.





"Nobody will go hungry during the lockdown. Next week onwards free food kits will be distributed for all families and guest workers. Food will be delivered to the needy from People's Restaurants and Community Kitchens through Local Self Government Institutions", he tweeted.













Most states have taken to partial lockdowns or containment measures to fight the second wave of the pandemic. Recently, centre's top scientific advisor K VijayRaghavan also warned about the "inevitable" third wave of coronavirus.

