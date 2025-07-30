Chronic inflammation is something many of us deal with these days. This can be due to stress, poor diet, gut issues, or just the daily hustle taking a toll on our bodies. While taking medicines might feel like the easiest way out, many people are turning back to old-school remedies to keep inflammation in their bodies in control. From sipping herbal teas to fixing our diets, there's something comforting in dealing with health problems naturally. And there's one remedy that isn't that popular, but as per the experts, can help tackle inflammation in your body. It is olive oil! Now you might be wondering how olive oil can help control inflammation in your body. Let's find out what the experts have to say.





Also Read: Which Is Better - Roti Or Bhakri; Experts Weigh In

Health Benefits Of Olive Oil

Before we jump into how an olive oil shot can help reduce inflammation, let's find out the health benefits of consuming it on a daily basis:

1. Packed With Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Olive oil is packed with compounds that help control inflammation in the body without any side effects. As per the experts, the natural chemicals present in olive oil can help reduce inflammation markers in your body over time.

2. Good For The Heart

As per macrobiotic nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora, olive oil is loaded with heart-protective polyphenols that lower cholesterol. Regular consumption has been linked to better overall cardiovascular health.

3. Boosts Gut Health

Arora states that olive oil can help with your digestion. It promotes the growth of good bacteria in your intestines, which can help soothe gut-related inflammation and improve nutrient absorption.

4. Full Of Antioxidants

Olive oil is a powerhouse of antioxidants like vitamin C and polyphenols, which help fight free radicals in the body, as per research published in 2021. Less oxidative stress means less chronic inflammation and a better defence system overall.

5. May Help With Joint Pain

If stiff joints or early signs of arthritis are regular for you, olive oil's anti-inflammatory effects may help reduce swelling and discomfort, especially if consumed regularly.

How To Consume Olive Oil To Reduce Inflammation

Olive oil can help reduce inflammation in your body if you consume it in the right way. As per nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, take 1 teaspoon of olive oil and squeeze in some lemon. Gulp this shot down on an empty stomach to get the desired results with time.

How Does It Help:

Olive oil has been shown to reduce inflammation because it is extremely rich in phenolic acid. These compounds act as natural anti-inflammatories that will help reduce your inflammation. In fact, you can also squeeze some lemon in the shot and gulp it down and take it on an empty stomach.

Can Drinking Olive Oil Shot Daily Make You Gain Weight?

Yes, it can! This remedy is for people who suffer from extreme inflammation in their body and gut. Since it is high in calories, you need to be mindful of what you are eating before or ahead of taking this shot, as per the expert.

How To Know If Your Olive Has Gone Bad

Photo: Unsplash

There is no denying that olive oil isn't cheap, and using an old bottle of it won't do your body any favours. Here's how to check if it's past its prime:

1. The Sniff Test

Fresh olive oil smells grassy, a bit fruity, even peppery. If yours smells like old crayons, stale nuts, or damp wood, it's time to discard it.

2. The Sip Check

If the olive oil feels greasy or flat and lacks that signature zing, your oil might have turned bad. Good olive oil should have a light bitterness and leave a slight tingle at the back of your throat.

3. Watch The Colour

While colour alone isn't a dealbreaker, if the olive oil is cloudy or darker than usual, it can be a red flag. Fresh olive oil has colours ranging from golden to green.

4. Feel The Flow

At room temperature, olive oil should pour smoothly and feel silky. If it seems thick, sticky or has odd sediment, it might be oxidised or contaminated.

5. Check The Date

Once opened, olive oil should be used within 3-6 months. An unopened bottle can last up to 2 years. So, check the expiry before using it at home.





Also Read: Want To Stay Healthy During Monsoon? 6 Immunity-Boosting Juices You Must Drink





To know the difference between olive oil and extra virgin olive oil, click here.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.