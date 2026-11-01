Mushroom farming involves much more than growing and harvesting the crop. It involves several steps, including cultivation, sorting and preparing it for use. A glimpse into a mushroom farmer's daily routine offers a look at the hands-on work that goes into bringing these fungi from the farm to the table.

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The video was shared on the official Instagram page of The Koon House, a mushroom farm. It begins with a selfie-style introduction outside the mushroom farm, where the farmer poses with a woman before heading inside. He then opens the farm's door and enters the growing area, where rows of mushrooms can be seen growing in transparent cultivation bags.





The farmer then walks through the room and collects the produce in a bucket. The scene then shifts to the handling and preparation of the harvested mushrooms. A woman wearing a hairnet and mask is seen sorting and processing mushrooms at a worktable. There is also a brief glimpse of mushrooms being prepared for cooking, with a ladle of gravy being poured over a serving of rice.

Also Read: How Maharashtra Professor Left Job And Turned 20 Mushroom Beds Into Rs 4 Lakh/Month Venture





The next part shows the farmer and another person handling mushrooms at a table, sorting the produce and placing it into containers. The final few clips show more of the behind-the-scenes work involved in mushroom cultivation such as packing and delivering the products to nearby shops.

The video went viral on Instagram, with viewers sharing their thoughts on mushroom farming and the effort that goes into growing, harvesting and handling the produce.





One user wrote, "This is my first time seeing all of this."





Another added, "Nice taste."





Someone enquired, "How can I order these at home."





Also Read: Which City Is Known As The Mushroom Capital Of India?





"Clean n hygiene," read a comment.





What do you think of this behind-the-scenes glimpse into a mushroom farmer's daily life? Let us know in the comments.