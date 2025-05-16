Strawberry shortcake is an enticing dessert. First, you are lured by the pastry's buttery soft and crumbly texture. Infused with juicy strawberries and topped with fresh cream and a hint of vanilla, the sweet delicacy can make you forget your calories. But do you know how this decadent treat is prepared in Japan? If not, this video will surely make your day, forcing sweet-tooths to indulge in the goodness of strawberry shortcakes. The video, shared on Instagram, takes users to a cake-making factory, specialised in preparing delicious handmade strawberry shortcakes.





Also Read: Vegetarian In Japan? Barkha Singh Just Dropped The Ultimate Food Map





First, softened cream cheese is uniformly smeared on the sponge cakes. Next, they are placed under cake slicers to create the perfect slice. Half-cut, fresh strawberries are added to it, creating a circular shape. After that, a generous amount of thick, fresh cream is spread on top, followed by another layer of the sponge base and cream, to make the cake extra rich. Once done, the slices are separated from the cake. Whipped cream is drizzled on top and garnished with one juicy strawberry each. And that's all about it! Creamy and tarty strawberry shortcake is ready to be savoured. The preparation comes from Tokyo's confectionery company Ginza Cozy Corner. Each slice is priced at 572 yen.







Also Read: Viral Now: American Woman In Bengaluru Applauds Late-Night Deliveries In India, Gets Foodies Talking





Foodies showered all their love on the video.





“When factory-made cakes in Japan can taste so much better than homemade ones. These are so yum,” commented a user.





One person called “handmade (cakes) the best.”





Another had something similar to say: “Nothing beats the taste of a homemade creation.”





“I love strawberry shortcake. Ever since my mama made every Sunday,” shared an individual.





“I would love a slice of this cake,” admitted a pastry-lover.





Someone else called the creation “Japanese efficiency.”





“A wonderful crooked homemade cake is soooooo much better than a perfect industrially manufactured cake,” read a remark.





So far, the video has received more than 9.6 million views.





If you wish to bake the perfect strawberry shortcake at home, follow this recipe.