When you are travelling, immersing yourself in the local cuisine is part of the adventure. But every now and then, cravings strike, and nothing hits the spot quite like some greasy fast food from a familiar chain like KFC or McDonald's. For one tourist in China, that craving led to a surprisingly futuristic experience. In a video posted on Instagram, the tourist shares how his KFC order was delivered, not by a hotel staff member, but by a robot.





The clip captures the moment he opens his hotel room door to find a sleek delivery robot waiting in the hallway. As the robot halts, a compartment opens up to reveal his order inside. A digital countdown timer appears on the robot's screen, adding a sci-fi touch to the scene.





The tourist retrieves his food and taps the screen to confirm the delivery. With its task complete, the robot smoothly glides away, ready for its next mission.

The clip has left internet users debating. Many people lamented that other countries did not possess such facilities.





"USA is decades behind," an Instagram user wrote.





Some said that robots like this could give them the chance to chill in their room. "This! Coz I hate it when the hotel says you have to come down to reception to collect it... In your PJs," another commented.





"Could never have that here in the states. Machine would be violated and beaten," a user noted.





"Livin' in the year of the Jetsons," a person remarked.





Not everyone was thrilled to see a robot delivering food. One person said, "Stop this. I don't see advantages. It is just contributing to the consumption of energy/electricity, and worse, replacing the manpower, which leads to unemployment.





This isn't the first time that a video of a robot delivering food in China has sent social media buzzing. In 2022, during the Winter Olympics, participants staying at a Beijing hotel had robots deliver their food.





Delivery robots might be all the rage in China, but did you know that robots also make food in the US? A futuristic eatery called Burger Bots has robots flipping burgers. Created by ABB Robotics, the Silicon Valley outlet is fully run by droids. The outlet was established by entrepreneur Elizabeth Truong. What are your thoughts about these robots?