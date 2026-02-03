Actress Hina Khan is a certified foodie, and she has never shied away from showing her love for good food. From street eats to lavish spreads, her food diaries are always a hit among her fans. Her latest trip to Istanbul, Turkey, is no exception. During her vacation, Hina treated herself to a wide range of iconic Turkish and Middle Eastern delicacies. She recently shared a carousel of mouth-watering food pictures from her trip, and honestly, we can't stop drooling.





The first image shows Hina enjoying a lavish meal at a Turkish restaurant. The table is loaded with a colourful spread that includes fluffy Turkish bread, parda pulao, rich stews and curries, salads garnished with pomegranate seeds, various dips and condiments, and classic mezes such as yogurt-based spreads and hummus. The second picture features a traditional Turkish breakfast spread, laid out against a stunning backdrop of historic domes. The table includes breads and pastries, a variety of cheeses, fresh vegetables, jams, spreads, pancakes or small flatbreads, and boiled eggs.





One of the images also shows Hina holding a glass of iconic Turkish tea as she enjoys another hearty breakfast. The table is filled with rich and colourful items such as creamy yellow porridge or custard, bowls of assorted sauces, sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, olives, breads, croissants, pastries, and a tomato-based dish like shakshuka.

Check out Hina Khan's Instagram post below:

She captioned the post, "For the love of FOOOOD. One cannot think well, sleep well, or love well if one has not dined well. People who love to eat are the happiest and the best people. Food is love, food is life."





One picture also captures a waiter holding a large round tray stacked with multiple dishes, including a fresh salad made with chopped cucumber, tomato, and feta cheese, garnished with a thin, crisp piece of bread. The tray also features fried shrimp or prawns garnished with orange slices, pieces of flatbread or pita, and a traditional metal cloche covering a hot dish.





The carousel further includes a Middle Eastern platter featuring muhammara, zaalouk made from eggplant, spiced meat or falafel sticks, hummus, and a creamy yogurt dip drizzled with olive oil. Another picture shows a lavish Turkish spread that includes menemen (Turkish-style scrambled eggs), French fries, eggs cooked in butter, white and yellow cheeses, Turkish breads, jams, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, simit, fried pastry rolls, and Turkish tea.





Other images showcase grand Turkish breakfast spreads with menemen, eggs cooked in butter, white and yellow cheeses, simit, jams, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, fried pastry rolls, olives, red grapes, cherries, and endless glasses of Turkish tea.





From baklava with cheese to fresh fruits and classic dishes like hunkar begendi, pide, and parda pulao stuffed with biryani, Hina Khan's food trail is nothing short of a feast.