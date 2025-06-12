Hina Khan's foodie moments on social media are our favourite. From home-cooked delicacies to traditional meals, her culinary tales screm yummy from a mile and a half away. The actress, who recently tied the knots with her long-term boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, treated fans with a glimpse of another delightful snack, aka homemade dahi bhalla. This classic North Indian item is packed with tangy, creamy and savoury flavours. Prepared typically from urad dal, dahi bhallas are deep-fried and topped with a medley of condiments. Hina dropped an appetising glimpse of the desi snack on her Instagram Stories. The crispy bhallas were garnished with chilled and creamy yogurt, coupled with a drizzle of tamarind and mint-coriander chutney. Roasted cumin powder, chaat masala and a pinch of chili powder were also added to the lip-smacking chaat. Hina's side note read, “Homemade dahi bhalla by Neelam Singh. Yummmmm.”





Also Read: Inside Hina Khan's South Korea Diaries Featuring Delicious Food











Hina Khan's Eid al-Adha was extra special this year as she got married to her long-time partner, Rocky Jaiswal. It was her first time celebrating the occasion as a newlywed. The actress uploaded some playful glimpses from her Eid lunch prep on her Instagram Stories. In one snap, she was seen sitting on the sofa, flashing a beaming smile, as two plated trays were kept on her lap. They featured carrot and cucumber slices. “Dulhan (bride) on duty. Eid lunch peeps,” she captioned. To be honest, the cut fruits made it clear that Hina and Rocky's lunch with their families would be a healthy one. Click here for the full story.





Last month, Hina Khan and her partner jetted off to South Korea for a vacation. Her travel album featured a lovely ice cream experience at one of the famous ice cream chains, Baskin-Robbins. Hina was seen striking a happy pose outside the wooden parlour in Cheongdam-dong. The menu was a versatile indulgence comprising a medley of sweet treats, including slurpy ice cream mochi, ice cream pizza and ice cream cakes. "Ice cream wrapped in tradition” read the caption. Click here for more.





Hina Khan is a true-blue foodie and we love to be witnesses to her gastronomical adventures.