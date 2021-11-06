Diwali festivities have left us with a good aftertaste. Why would it not? After all, the new year has begun, according to the Hindu calendar, and it asks for a grand celebration. We don't know about you but actress Shilpa Shetty is embracing the new year in a heartwarming way. Shilpa is stepping into the year with a bowl of soft and sweet rasgullas. She has shared a video on Instagram where we hear her say, "It's not Sunday. But it's new year. Happy Diwali. Friday binge." Then she takes a bite from the mithai with much zest. The fitness enthusiast added, "Diwali manao yaar. Phir workout karo [Enjoy Diwali. Then workout]." Shilpa wrote in the caption, "Wishing you all a happy and prosperous new year Instafam, love, light, health and loads of happiness. Enough reason for a Friday binge."





We know that Shilpa Shetty is serious when it comes to workout and yoga. But she is not someone who forsakes good food, especially during special occasions. Instead, the actress loves to indulge to the fullest. She gives us proof of her foodie side every once in a while. Shilpa dived into the weekend with a hearty snack spread arranged by her friend aka soul sister Akanksha Malhotra. We can't take our eyes off the delectable snacks on the table. From crispy samosas to fluffy puris to spicy pani puri, there's nothing that a foodie can refuse to relish. There are also bowls of spicy dips on the table. Shilpa was overwhelmed by the arrangement and cheekily remarked that it was "so simple and so little" for both of them.

If you are wondering what has happened to Shilpa Shetty's healthy diet regime, worry not. Because the actress is leaning towards garden fresh vegetables these days. Few people would appreciate picking bottle gourds straight from the farm the way Shilpa did. In one video, we see her gushing about this fresh produce from the farm. She wrote in a quirky way, "Nothing 'low key' about my love for 'Lauki'."

Given Shilpa Shetty's love for a balanced and healthy diet, she was understandably excited when plucking fresh greens from the farm. She wrote in her post, "Straight from the farm. Food that doesn't do any harm! Keep life simple and soulful."

Shilpa Shetty's food diaries are an eccentric mix of healthy and indulgent foods and we love to see how she balances it.