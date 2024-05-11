Malaika Arora is a complete fitness enthusiast and a foodie as well. The Bollywood diva never shies away from sharing all sorts of yummy dishes with her social media family. The star manages to enjoy good food while keeping her health in check. Her recent Instagram Stories give us a glimpse of the same. Malaika shared sneak peeks from her health-conscious lifestyle. The first slide showcased a red bowl filled with freshly cut watermelon pieces. “Watermelon to beat the Delhi heat,” the actress wrote in the caption. Check out the post below:

In another slide, Malaika Arora uploaded an image featuring a shaker filled with a green smoothie. “Not without my #DetoxGreenJuice," read the text attached to the post.

Earlier, Malaika Arora treated her Instagram followers to a glimpse of her wholesome breakfast spread which consisted of an avocado sandwich made with toasted multigrain bread. Accompanying the sandwich was a bowl of fresh blueberries and a side of ripe tomatoes. She had captioned it, "Healthy start to my day.” Read the full story here.

Before that, Malaika Arora shared a picture of her "brekkie" spread fit for champions. The image showed a hearty meal comprising sliced boiled eggs, sprinkled with crushed black pepper. Next to the eggs, viewers could see stir-fried chopped potatoes, seasoned with black mustard seeds. Completing the meal was a bowl of sliced radish. Malaika captioned the picture with "Brekkie for champions….” Read the full story here.

Malaika Arora is not just about healthy eats, she also has a serious sweet tooth. Not too long ago, she found the best tiramisu in town. Unlike the traditional tiramisu layered with biscuits, this one had a unique presentation, featuring dollops of mascarpone stacked on top of each other, surrounded by crispy biscuits arranged in a cone formation. And of course, no tiramisu is complete without a dusting of cocoa powder. "This tiramisu has my heart,” Malaika wrote in the caption. Read here.

Just like us, do you also love Malaika Arora's delicious food tales?