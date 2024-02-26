Malaika Arora is a foodie at heart and her social media narrates that tale quite ardently. But even before that, she has a big sweet tooth. The B-town diva has yet again left us drooling with the glimpses of her dessert menu from her recent dinner outing. What was she eating? Well, Malaika seems to have found the best tiramisu in town. She dropped a picture of the dessert on her Instagram Stories that was served with a twist. Unlike normal tiramisu which is layered with biscuits, this one came surrounded by it. We could see a plate carrying dollops of mascarpone mounted on top of each other. The mascarpone was surrounded by crispy ladyfinger biscuits' sheet, standing in a cone formation. Of course, the dish was completed by sprinkling cocoa powder. Sharing the picture, Malaika wrote, “This tiramisu has my heart.”

Be it on a vacation or the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Malaika has never shied away from expressing her passion for food. So if anyhow, Malaika Arora's latest Instagram entry left you craving tiramisu, you don't have to step out. We have pulled together a few tiramisu recipes that you can try in your kitchen this instant.

1. Classic Tiramisu

This Italian dessert is honestly a lip-smacking addition to your dinner table. While it will take a little time for the prep, trust us it will be all worth it once you take that first big bite. Check out the recipe here.

2. Layered Tiramisu

In less than an hour, you can serve your guests a restaurant-style dessert. If you love cream cheese, this is just made for you. What are you waiting for? Take a look at the recipe here.

3. Classic Tiramisu Shots

Who said tiramisus are only supposed to be served as a dessert? You can also enjoy the dish as shots. Tiramisu served in shot glasses would look absolutely divine. Agreed? Well, we do too. Here is your recipe.

4. Strawberry Tiramisu

For the love of strawberry flavour, we have tiramisu with a twist. The best part is it only takes 50 minutes to get ready. Major ingredients—mascarpone, double cream, strawberries and cocoa powder. Click here for the recipe.

5. Deconstructed Tiramisu

This dish would honestly look lavish at the dinner table. While the major ingredients remain the same, it utilises honey to enhance the flavour. Check out the recipe here.

