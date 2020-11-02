Pizza Gone Wrong? Viral Pic Has Netizens Divided Over The Right Way To Eat It

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: November 02, 2020 13:48 IST
Pizza is a dish one can have any number of times and still not get tired of it. The crispy, doughy base topped with flavourful marinara and oodles of cheese and toppings - what's there not to like? Pizza is such a simple and no-fuss recipe, can you ever really go wrong with it? Apparently, you can. Pizza-lovers recently found themselves enraged over a picture of an eaten (or should we say half-eaten) pizza. The picture went viral on Twitter. Take a look:
2020, why do you want to hurt us so much? ???? pic.twitter.com/Hj8Tn9JlK9
— HCSourdoughPizza (@Honest_Crust) October 24, 2020
The picture showed a pizza which was eaten from the middle leaving the entire crust portion intact. Further, there was a knife and fork placed in the plate which were ostensibly used to eat the pizza.
The eccentric pizza did not go down well with pizza fanatics who soon made the tweet go viral. The picture shared by @Honest_Crust had the caption, "2020, why do you want to hurt us so much?"
Several hundreds of users poured in their comments and reactions to the pizza crust being left and the use of a fork and knife to eat it in the first place. Some suggested that the crust may have been a good snack when paired with dips and sauces. Others couldn't help but express their anguish at the 'criminal offence'. Take a look:
Find out who that is and ban them for life ????
— Ryan Brennan (@Brennan719) October 24, 2020
That is a criminal offence. Man hunt in order
— Jack Brown (@JackN9Brown) October 24, 2020
Never trust a person who eats pizza with a knife and fork.
— Nigel Dean (@nigel_dean) October 24, 2020
Anyone called dibs on this crust yet? If not I'll dm you my address ????????????
— Jenno (@Jennorocks) October 31, 2020
They probably had their crusts cut off their sandwiches when they were children!
— Stephen Rycroft (@RycroftStephen) October 25, 2020
I saw a woman at Pizza Hut buffet who was taking half a pizza at a time, she pulled the cheese and toppings off each slice, ate them and left a pile of tomato sauce/bases on the side of her table while she went back for more. Even complained they weren't making pizza quick enough
— say whaaat? (@DeathByLogic86) October 27, 2020
Lots of folk on the autistic spectrum have odd little habits with food, so this person isn't necessarily a 'monster'
— We're Werewolves Not Swearwolves (@punka1977) October 29, 2020
How hard can it be to put tomato sauce and cheese all the way out to the sides ? No one wanna eat dry bread... I would do the same with this pizza 4 sure !— Thomas Marstrand (@sykozrTV) October 28, 2020
What do you think is the right way to eat pizza? Do you leave out the crust while eating pizza? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!
