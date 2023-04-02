Genelia D'Souza is very active on social media. Whether it's pictures with her family or funny reels with her husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh, the actress likes to keep things interesting. Right now, Genelia is having the time of her life in New York with Riteish, and the couple has been busy exploring the city. Riteish, who is an actor-producer, has also shared a few updates on social media from their trip to the Big Apple.





Now, if you're a hardcore foodie like Genelia, it's difficult to enjoy a holiday without some delectable food, right? Well, Genelia took her taste buds on a joy ride while in New York, and the result looks yummy. The actress shared an Instagram Stories post where she can be seen indulging in sumptuous ice cream. In the clip, she takes a spoonful of it and tastes it, and that happy expression on her face says it all. Genelia enjoyed the dessert in SONA, a high-end restaurant in New York owned by actress Priyanka Chopra. Giving a shoutout to the Anjaana Anjaani actress for the venture, Genelia wrote, "When in NYC, how can one miss going to @sonanewyork well done @priyankachopra - you super woman."

Don't let Genelia's post make you believe that she always binges on such yummy sweet treats. She is, in fact, quite mindful of her food choices. Previously, Genelia shared an Instagram Stories post of a yummy meal that is low in carbs and high in protein. What was it? A homemade vegan dish. The picture featured 175 grams of potatoes packed with 150 grams of vegan keema and drizzled with 25 grams of vegan cheese. "Homemade meal - low carbs/high protein meal, 150 grams potato, 150 grams - kheema, 25 grams vegan cheese. Baked," added Genelia.





If you follow Genelia D'Souza, you would know that she is a passionate vegan. She often promotes plant-based food items on social media. Once, she went on a lunch date with Riteish Deshmukh and their children Riaan and Rahyl. Genelia gave us a sneak peek into their food diaries. We could see a yummy preparation of edamame beans being enjoyed by them. For Genelia, it was the "best lunch date ever."





Genelia D'Souza has acted in films like Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Lai Bhaari, and Ved. The couple has also appeared together in Mister Mummy and Ved. Ved, her last release, was a huge success at the box office.