Masaba Gupta's dessert indulgence is giving us major cravings, and it's clear she shares our love for sweet treats after a satisfying meal. She shared a glimpse of her Sunday cheat meal on Instagram Stories, featuring Parle G pudding topped with mango pieces, garnished with cocoa dust and a chocolate biscuit, courtesy of her friend and pastry chef Pooja Dhingra. Masaba praised Pooja's creation, calling her a "Genius. Brilliant. Magic maker" and joking that she plans to indulge for a long time, embracing her sweet tooth.

Check out Masaba Gupta's Instagram Story below:

Known for her love of food, Masaba Gupta usually keeps her cravings in check by opting for healthy food on most days. Recently, the designer shared a glimpse of her meal on Instagram Stories, featuring ash gourd soup, dal salad with "burnt onion," and grilled chicken, captioning it "Back on my health trip." She ended the meal on a sweet note with a cupcake, adding, "And a cupcake for dessert." You can read the full story here.

Earlier, Masaba Gupta had enjoyed a Mexican meal while working on a project, sharing a photo of her "working lunch" on Instagram. The image featured a Mexican spread with a soft-shell taco filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, and creamy sauce, accompanied by crispy nachos and guacamole. She captioned it, "Craving a Mexican working lunch." Click here to read the full story.

We're drooling over Masaba Gupta's food adventures - aren't you?