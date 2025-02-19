Masaba Gupta's foodie indulgences never fail to grab attention. The fashion designer, known for her love for healthy eating, is back with another food post that perfectly balances nutrition and indulgence. Sharing a glimpse of her meal on Instagram Stories, Masaba wrote, "Back on my health trip." Her meal featured ash gourd soup, dal salad with “burnt onion” and grilled chicken. But Masaba did not skip on treating her taste buds – she ended the meal on a sweet note with a cupcake. "And a cupcake for dessert," she added. Healthy yet satisfying – Masaba surely knows how to strike the perfect balance!





Watch Masaba Gupta's story below:

Masaba Gupta often takes us along on her culinary adventures, sharing glimpses of her nutritious yet indulgent meals. A month ago, she gave us a sneak peek into her winter wellness routine and highlighted the goodness of chyawanprash. Sharing a spoonful of the traditional desi jam on her Instagram Stories, Masaba wrote, "Chyawanprash for the win." Known for its immunity-boosting properties, chyawanprash is packed with a blend of herbs, spices and fruits rich in antioxidants. It aids digestion, enhances energy levels and keeps seasonal ailments at bay. Read on to know more.

Masaba Gupta never misses a chance to indulge in regional delicacies during her travels. During her trip to Goa, she treated herself to an authentic Goan feast and shared glimpses of her meal on Instagram Stories. Her first update featured chonak fry, a beloved Goan seafood dish. For those unfamiliar, chonak (Asian seabass or giant sea perch) is coated in a flavorful spice mix and rava (semolina) for extra crunch before being deep-fried to perfection. Masaba's plate also included banana chips on the side and a slice of lemon, likely to enhance the dish with a zesty kick. But that wasn't all. Click here to read the full story.





We are already drooling over Masaba's healthy food divings. Aren't you?