Theme restaurants are having a big moment. People no longer step out just for food; they want an experience. From jungle vibes to jail-themed cafes, diners are looking for something different. Now, Varanasi has added its own twist to the trend. A new spot called Kankal Horror Restaurant has opened in the city, and it is already making noise online. Built around ghosts and skeletons, the place promises a spooky dining experience. And a recent viral video proves it delivers exactly that.





The clip shows a group of friends visiting the restaurant in Varanasi. The interiors are dimly lit, with dark corners and eerie décor that instantly set the mood. Skeleton props hang around, and the overall vibe feels straight out of a horror set. As the group settles in, a performer dressed as a ghost walks in to serve their food. He is fully in character and even wears a skeleton necklace to add to the effect.





Also Read: Gordon Ramsay Slams Smashing Avocado Food Trend In Restaurants

One woman at the table smiles nervously as he places the dishes in front of them. But the moment he stretches out his hand for a handshake, she screams in fear. Another woman reacts in a similar way when he approaches her. A third woman tries to capture the moment on her phone, but as the ghostly waiter moves closer and offers his hand, she panics and screams.





The performer is also seen holding a machete as part of the act and repeatedly trying to scare one of the women, while the men at the table sit back and smile at the unfolding drama.

The video has clocked close to 6 million views, and the comments section is full of reactions. People clearly had a lot to say about this spooky dining experience.





One person wrote, “Mujhe bhi jana hai dekhta hun darta hun ki nhi. (I also want to go and see whether I get scared or not.)”





Another user added, “Yeha pr koi akele khane aayega to uski to bhukh hi mit jayegi. (If someone comes here alone to eat, their hunger will disappear.)”





Also Read: Nick Jonas Prepares Bloody Maria For His "Bloody Mary", Priyanka Chopra's Character In The Bluff





A comment read, “Darr se hi khana ni khaya jayega (You will not be able to eat because of fear)," pointing out that the scares might be stronger than the appetite.





And of course, a true foodie could not resist asking for details. They wrote, “Location bolo bhai exact, mujhe bhi jana hei. (Tell me the exact location, I also want to go.)”





From jokes to genuine curiosity, the internet seems both scared and excited to try this spooky restaurant.