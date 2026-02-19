Nick Jonas recently honoured his wife, Priyanka Chopra's upcoming movie, The Bluff, ahead of its release. While preparing a zesty cocktail, he gave a nod to her character Ercell (Bodden), aka Bloody Mary, and revealed, “So today we're gonna make a Bloody Mary.” The doting husband, however, also added, “But it's gonna be a little different because we're not gonna use vodka, we're gonna use tequila.”





Nick then shows the ingredients of his cocktail, calling it the perfect “Bloody Mary mix right in there”. Later, the singer named the drink "Bloody Maria”.





It includes pickle juice, Worcestershire sauce, salt and some veggies. “Can't forget the hot sauce,” he emphasises, adding, “The one thing I don't have is a way to measure the shot, so we're just gonna have to eyeball it.”

The singer's spicy Bloody Mary cocktail recipe begins with him putting some ice in the glass, followed by tequila, pickle juice — his secret ingredient — Worcestershire sauce and “basically everything's in there”. While mentioning Worcestershire sauce, Nick also playfully says, “No one can actually say that, it's very hard to say,” and continues his recipe, “So now we are going to shake this thing up. Oh, wait, I forgot something very important, the hot sauce, because she's spicy, you know what I mean?”





After giving the ingredients a smooth mix, he says, “All right, now we're gonna pour this over the top of the glass of ice. Look at that, beautiful, bloody,” and indeed, the drink looked every bit tantalising.





He finishes it off with a little martini olive, calling it a “Gorka pickle situation here”, and gives it a try. His expressions clearly reveal the taste of the Bloody Maria.





Finally came the moment of truth when he went to check if Priyanka liked it.





Nick handed over the glass to his ladylove while she was getting ready and said, “Tell me what you think. Bloody Maria is the tequila,” adding, “I know, I know, what do you like?”





Watch the video here:

Undoubtedly, the wifey was over the moon with just a sip. She quips, “Wow, amazing, you have the best recipe of my life, Maria.”





Nick captioned his video, writing, “Bloody Maria* for Bloody Mary,” leaving fans and foodies around the world captivated.