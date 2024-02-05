Gobhi manchurian, a veggie twist on the classic chicken version, has become a hit among vegetarians. Crispy cauliflower coated in a tangy, flavourful sauce-it's a mouthwatering fusion dish that has won hearts worldwide. For someone who can't eat regular chicken manchurian, gobhi manchurian is the go-to dish, which tastes just as good and can be paired with noodles and fried rice. But in Mapusa, Goa, things have taken a different turn. The city recently decided to ban gobhi Manchurian from its stalls and feasts, as per a TOI report. Why? Read on to know.

Also Read: Watch: How To Make Restaurant-Style Chicken Manchurian At Home





It turns out there are worries about how clean the stalls are and what kind of colours are used in the dish. Some reports suggest that synthetic colours might be involved, which raised concerns about health and hygiene. There are also concerns about a low-quality sauce being used and a sub-standard powder (possibly reetha, which is used for washing clothes) added to the batter to make the cauliflower crispy.





Priya Mishal, the head of the local council, explained that they were worried about the cleanliness of the stalls and the use of synthetic colours. As a result, they've put a stop to vendors selling Gobhi Manchurian for now. This decision shows a clash between what people love to eat and what authorities think is safe. It's making many people rethink what they put on their plates in Mapusa.

Also Read: 5 Yummy Manchurian Recipes That You Would Love to Make Again And Again

The Mapusa Municipal Council's decision isn't the first time authorities in Goa have taken action against Gobhi Manchurian. Back in 2022, during the Vasco Saptah fair at the Shree Damodar temple, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) instructed the Mormugao Municipal Council to limit stalls selling Gobhi Manchurian. Before that, the FDA had been conducting raids on these stalls to try and cut down on its popularity.





If this report has made you wary of consuming gobhi manchurian from street food stalls, won't it be better to make this delicious dish at home? You have control over the ingredients and hygiene should not be an issue. Check out our recipe for gobhi manchurian to enjoy it in the comfort of your home.