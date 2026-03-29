Have you ever been to Amritsar and left without relishing a traditional Punjabi meal? That seems almost impossible - and certainly not in the case of Priyanka Chopra. The global star, now based in Los Angeles, California, remains a devoted lover of Indian cuisine. In her latest Instagram Stories, Priyanka once again showcased her deep connection to her roots. The actress shared a picture of a hearty meal with the caption, “Just Amritsar things…”, revealing that she was enjoying authentic local fare.





The spread featured two scrumptious Amritsari kulchas, topped generously with ghee and served with chole (spicy chickpeas). The meal was accompanied by classic sides, including butter, tangy chutney, raw and chopped onions, a few chillies, and a bowl of raita. All in all, it looked absolutely irresistible.





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Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story below:

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This is not the first time we've seen a foodie update from Priyanka Chopra. Earlier, she also professed her love for Uncle Chipps, the popular Indian potato chip brand known for its simple yet spicy and flavourful offerings. In an Instagram post, the actress shared a photo of herself posing with a packet of Uncle Chipps. After finally getting her hands on it, she expressed her fondness for the beloved snack on social media, quoting the brand's tagline in the caption: “Bole mere lips… I love Uncle Chipps India.” Click here to read more.





With Priyanka frequently travelling for work, such moments offer fans a glimpse into her personal indulgences along the way. After building a successful career in Hollywood, the actress is now steadily making her return to Indian cinema with upcoming projects such as Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu. She also has films like Jee Le Zaraa and Krrish 4 in the works. As shoots are currently underway across the country, Priyanka has been consistently updating her fans about her food adventures as well.





From classic Punjabi flavours to beloved snack favourites, Priyanka Chopra's love for Indian food remains as strong as ever.